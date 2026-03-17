Billierene “Billie” Corban, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, just days before her 92nd birthday. She was born on March 15, 1934, in Dickson, Tennessee, to the late Pearl and Alver Jones.

Billie graduated from high school in Dickson and went on to build a long and dedicated career with GMAC before retiring. She was a longtime and faithful member of The People’s Church/Church of the City.

Billie truly loved life. She was known for her joyful spirit, warm laugh, and the way she cherished time with family and friends. She enjoyed bowling and softball in her younger years and was an avid sports fan throughout her life. Billie also loved flower gardening, puppies and dogs, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her endless pride and happiness.

She shared a beautiful love story with her husband, Sidney Corban. The two were married for 51 years and built a life centered on family, faith, laughter and love.

Billie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sidney Corban, and her parents, Pearl and Alver Jones.

She leaves behind many who will cherish her memory, including her faithful furry companion and best friend, Ginger; her children, Cindy Corban (Jerome Gant), Steve Corban (Liz), and Sandy Ingram (Tommy); her grandchildren, Taylor Ingram (Jessica), Tripp Vaughn (Ashley), Patrick Corban, Sydney Ingram (JC Officer), Kaylie Corban (Karson Lewis), and Miracle Stewart; and her great-grandchildren, Leah, Aubrey, Tori, Amelia, Owen, EmberLynn, Da’Kari, and Finlee.

Billie will be remembered for her faith in Christ, her laughter, her love for people, and the deep devotion she had to her family and faith. Her life was a blessing to all who knew her, and her memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved.

A funeral service will be held at 1PM Monday, March 16, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Taylor Ingram, Tripp Vaughn, JC Officer, Jerome Gant, Karson Lewis, and Bill Gentry. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email