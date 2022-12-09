OBITUARY: Billie Jean (Hargrove) Lillard

Billie Jean Hargrove Lillard, age 91, long time resident of the Cross Keys Community, College Grove, TN passed away December 6, 2022 at her residence.

Billie Jean was born in Williamson County to the late A. F. “Chub” Hargrove and Mary Louise Trice Hargrove. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Billie Jean was a friend to many and everyone that knew her will certainly miss that contagious smile she always had. She loved her family dearly and she always just enjoyed loving on them. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Marvin “Shorty” Lillard.

Survived by her daughter, Diane (Gene) Marlin of the Cross Keys Community, grandchildren, Amanda (Jesse) Pilkinton, Jennifer (Trey) Lloyd, great grandchildren, Will, Caroline, Rob, and Hattie Pilkinton, Camden and Ava Claire Lloyd, sister-in-law, Eunice Lillard.

The family wishes a special thanks to Billie Jean’s special caregivers, Linda Harris, Christy Skinner, Linda Faulk, Grace Glenn, and Avalon Hospice.

Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, December 9, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in the Cross Keys Hartley Cemetery. Visitation hours will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 and one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Active Pallbearers are Jesse Pilkinton, Trey Lloyd, Will Pilkinton, Larry Lillard, Jerry Lillard, Carl Lillard, Paul Lillard, Bill Lillard, Mike Lillard, and Kenny Lillard. Honorary Pallbearers are David Giles, Gilman Lynch, Nick Romano, Dan Wooten, Jason Daniels, and members of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to the Bethesda Presbyterian Church.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Lillard Family with arrangements, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 615-794-2289

To view the service live please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY3MDM4NTQxNTIyMzIyOCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/