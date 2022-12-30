OBITUARY: Billie Dean Browning

Billie Dean Browning age 93 of Nashville, TN passed away on December 27, 2022.

She is preceded in death by husbands, John B. Garner, Jr. and Keith Browning; and son, John B. Garner, III. Billie Dean had 3 loves in her life: she loved the Lord; she loved her family and she loved to paint. She was a member of Woodbine United Methodist Church for over 80 years. She was most happy when her family came over for Sunday dinner. She enjoyed painting and was an avid artist. She could not wait for Spring so she could be working in the soil.

Survived by son, William “Mickey” (Linda) Garner; daughter-in-law, Betty Garner; grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Erickson, Cortney (Will Piedra) Garner, and Matthew (Lily) Garner; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Michael, Tucker, Ilsa, and Claire; and sister, Anne Carrigan.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 2, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel by Randy Neff and Rev. Carlos Uroza. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodbine United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.