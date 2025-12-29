OBITUARY: Bill Hughes Sr.

Mr. Bill Hughes, Sr., age 92, of Franklin, TN, passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a native of Pine Level, NC and was a son of the late John William Hughes and Millie Florence Allen Hughes. Mr. Hughes worked as a mechanic and was the owner and operator of his business. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Essie Mae Norman, Linda Lamm, and his brother, Eddie Truesdale.

Mr. Bill loved working in his barn and working on his antique automobiles. He enjoyed fishing and had a passion for racing. He could be found fixing things and tinkering with everything. He loved his animals, watching western movies and listening to his favorite music, bluegrass. Bill could be found listening to his favorite radio station, AM 650. Most of all, he loved his family and being with them every chance he had.

Mr. Hughes is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mrs. Betty Ann Hughes of Franklin, TN; children, Pete (Linda) Hughes of Franklin, TN, Denise (Doug) Wilson of Crestview, FL, Theresa (Bob) Mulhauser of Chapel Hill, TN, Rhonda (Brad) Douglas of Chapel Hill, TN; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeff, Douglas, Daniel, Natalie; 6 great grandchildren, Cason, Harrison, Jones, Ava, Colton, Lucas; brother, Warren (Marion) Hughes of El Paso, TX.

The family will have a Celebration of Life for Mr. Hughes at a later date.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Bill Hughes’s memory to the Williamson County Animal Center, 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct., Franklin, TN 37064.

