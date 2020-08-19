OBITUARY: Bill Eugene Hutson

Bill E. Hutson, 77, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on August 17, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bill was born in New Albany, Indiana to Cloyce and Ruby (Shofner) Hutson on October 18, 1942. He married Martha Elizabeth Kinker on June 27, 1964 in Carrollton, Missouri. He attended school in Greenup, Illinois graduating in the class of 1960. He worked in the telecommunications industry for several years with AT&T and General Telephone, prior to founding telecommunication firms that included aerial and underground construction and telephone systems along with companies providing cable TV subscription services for small towns and large multifamily housing developments in numerous states in the mid-west and in the Southeastern United States. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Illinois Troop 58, achieving the merit rank of “Life.” He served in the US Army during the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged in 1968. He was a former member of the Ainad Shrine Temple St. Louis, Missouri and proudly belonged to the Clark County Shrine Club with the 1070 Motorcycle Unit. He was a member of the United Methodist Church.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, James L. Hutson, sister-in-law, Avis M. Hutson, nephew, R.D. Carlen III, brother-in-law, Harry L. Kinker and sister-in-law Nancy L. Kinker.

Bill is survived by his wife, Martha, two sons, Brian (Kim) Franklin, TN and Kyle (Heather) Brentwood, TN, three sisters, Sue (Mike) Bauguss Greenup, IL, Terri (Gary) Etchason Effingham, IL, Trudy (Dan) Green Greenup, IL. A brother-in-law, John Kinker (friend Joann) Kansas City, MO, sister-in-law Mary Jane (Richard) Kuhlman Bella Vista, AR, brother-in-law Curtis (Beverly) Kinker Lenox, IA, and five grandchildren, Tyler Joseph, Austin Brian, Elizabeth Marie, Kaia Isabella, Ryder Alexander and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00PM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Eddie Rogers will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion or to your favorite charity.

The Hutson family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to friends and neighbors for their thoughts and prayers.

