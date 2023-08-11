OBITUARY: Bhupinder Singh Dhillon

Bhupinder Singh Dhillon passed away on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, at the age of 72.

Born in Lucknow, India, the youngest of six siblings, Bhupinder emigrated to the US in the late 1970s.

In New York City, he worked his way up from hauling boxes for a clothing company to creating his own successful fashion brand, Designs by Vinnie, with his beloved wife. Their dresses, both imported and original designs, were sold in department stores, custom designed for special occasions, and worn by Miss America pageant contestants.

Later, Bhupinder and Vinnie, successfully owned and operated a hotel, banquet hall, and restaurant for many years in Cherry Hill, NJ. It is here that they raised their children, Mindy and Ajit, along with their adored dogs, Prince and Tashi. After selling the business, they retired to Franklin, TN.

Bhupinder, known to many friends as Gorgo, was not only a practical man, but a risk-taker. As an entrepreneur, he consistently persevered and believed in his ideas. Through ups and downs, he always managed to stay positive and never lost sight of the most important thing in life—family, whom he supported and loved with the entirety of his being.

He showered his children with affection and traveled the world with them to show them what life had to offer. The birth of his granddaughter, Nina, brought him immense joy that was visible on his face when he talked to her and smiled at her.

Till the end of his life, Bhupinder maintained a strong faith in God and spirituality. He had a delightful sense of humor and took joy in sharing stories from his life with others. In his own words, “I am very peaceful with my own life right now, knowing that I leave behind a very loving family. I don’t think anyone could match what I have.”

