OBITUARY: Bharatkumar Patel

Bharatkumar Patel, age 64, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence.

A service for Mr. Patel will be Thursday, November 19 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Heritage Funeral Home chapel. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born January 17, 1956 in India, he was the son of Kantilal and Sitaben Patel and husband of Ushaben Patel. He was the owner of a liquor store and a convenience store.

In addition to is wife, he is survived by his sons: Bhavin Patel and Pranay Patel, both of Spring Hill.