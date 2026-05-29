Bexley Rose Hiler, age 10 of Spring Hill, TN passed away May 26, 2026. She was a student at Battle Creek Middle School. She was extremely active in travel softball as a catcher with Bethesda Bombers and formerly with Spring Hill Impact Softball Programs. As a team member with Spring Hill Little League Softball, her team won 8U State Championship. When not on the field, she was training at Nitro with Jerry and Pedro and catching for pitchers in the community. Bexley loved everything; her smile was loved by all. She loved her family dearly. She was her brother’s biggest fan and was always there for him. Bexley was fondly known as “Coach Bex” because she was dedicated to the team and made sure teammates were trained and had the “heart of the game” as she did. Bexley’s Number 12 will be a legacy to remember.

Preceded in death by great grandparents, Allen Heydinger, Joe and Sandy Burkhart, Clyde and Anna Hiler.

Survived by: loving parents, Nathan “Nate” and Sarah Burkhart Hiler; brother, Jaxon Hiler; grandparents, Shawn and Nan Burkhart, Amber and Mark Christy and Jerry Hiler; great grandparent, Sue Heydinger; aunts and uncles Craig and Erica Burkhart, Blaire Hiler and Bryce Christy; cousins, Ella Burkhart and Colton Christy and other loving family members; her loving pets, Rex, Jett and Karl.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, May 31, 2026 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM service time on Sunday. The family is requesting that everyone is invited to wear casual attire with your team attire for your program or school colors. Memorials may be made to The Bex 12 Foundation.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, (931) 486-0059 springhill-memorial.com

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.