OBITUARY: Beverly Marie Frisk

Beverly Marie Frisk, born on December 17, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio passed away on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025, at the age of 71 from medical complications in Medina, Ohio.

Bev was the third child, but first daughter born to the late Robert Smith and Johanna Sedlak Smith. She is survived by her daughter Annie (Dwight) Osteen of Franklin and David (Jen) Frisk of Alpharetta, Georgia, brother Greg (Aurora) Smith of Northampton, Massachusetts, bother Clifford Smith of Atlanta, Georgia, sister Arlene (Tom) Schnieder of Medina, Ohio, brother Roger (Jean) Smith of Westlake, Ohio, and brother Brian Smith of Vancouver, Washington.

Bev is also survived by her grandchildren, Marlie Disch, Valentina, Drew, & Knox Osteen, and Brayden & Preston Frisk, along with several nieces and nephews.

Bev had two main loves—the ocean and yellow labrador retrievers. Bev was a master scuba diver and while her dream to work with Jacques Cousteau never came to fruition, she certainly enjoyed everything about the ocean as if she had.

Some of Bev’s other loves included singing in her United Methodist Church choirs, listening to the Temptations, John Denver, and Simon & Garfunkel, smoking her Virginia Slims, drinking gallons of coffee, driving like a bat out of hell, debating politics, & simply beating to her own drum.

Bev will be missed by the many people that she touched in her 71 years with us.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida at lrrof.org.