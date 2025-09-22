OBITUARY: Beverly Jean Valentine

Beverly Jean Valentine age 54 of Fairview, passed away Friday, September 19, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born September 3, 1971, in Dickson, TN to the late Elmer Lee Adams and Gladys Marie Meadows Adams. Beverly worked many years as a clerk in both retail and restaurant businesses.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Haleigh Peden and a brother-in-law, Timothy Cross.

Survivors include two daughters, Amy Bichop (James), and Tiffany Valentine; son, Damian Valentine; two sisters, Vickie Cross and Melissa Gillette (Bruce); two brothers, Gary Jones (Aileen) and James Adams (Amanda). Other survivors include six grandchildren, Justin Valentine, Emma Tidwell, Charles Tidwell, Jordan Jackson, Chase Jackson and Tyler Pendred.

A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Beverly will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Home.

