OBITUARY: Beverly Cairnes

Beverly Covington Cairnes, age 70, of White House, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Reverend Sheryl Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Cross Plains UMC Cemetery with George Evans, Joseph Evans, Wes Evans, James Graham, Ty Austin and Neal Lovelace serving as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11am until the hour of service at 2pm.

Ms. Cairnes was born July 9, 1952 in Nashville to the late Joseph and Nancy Jones Covington. She was a 1970 graduate of East Robertson High School and in 1974 she graduated the University of Tennessee with her Master’s Degree. She was a teacher at White House Elementary School and was a loving and devoted mother. She loved her grandchildren, shopping, and loved to travel.

Ms. Cairnes is survived by her son, Brent Cairnes of White House; daughter, Nancy Carol Evans and husband, George, of whom she thought of as another son, of White House; and grandchildren, Joseph Evans and Wes Evans.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made the American Cancer Society. Any donations may be sent in c/o Austin & Bell.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.