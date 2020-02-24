Beverly “Bea” Covington of Franklin, TN passed away February 18, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents, James Thomas and Fern Sweeney Covington. Survived by: best friend, Bill Galavin; siblings, Mary Ella Bastian, Novella Smith, June Caldwell, Thomas (Carole) Covington and Dan (Nancy) Covington; nephews, Clay (Lisa) Bastian, Sam (Tracey) Bastian, Lyn Smith, Bob (Cindy) Smith, Ken (Donna) Caldwell, Skip (Stephanie) Caldwell, Reese (Julia) Covington, Jay (Dusty) Covington, Keith (Julie) Covington, Joe Allen Covington; nieces, Edie (Eric) Emery, Mary Lewis (Steve) Davis, Tracy Covington; many great nieces and nephews; special friends Lori Galavin, Benjamin (Jenna) Zulfer and Kyle (Keisha Lambert) Zulfer.
A private family graveside service was held at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery February 22, 2020. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com