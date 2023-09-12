OBITUARY: Beverly Ann Puckett

Beverly Ann Puckett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away on September 8, 2023, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born on March 7, 1938, in Pontiac, Michigan to Benjamin Franklin and Edith E. Fagerlie, Beverly brought immense joy and love to the lives of those around her.

Beverly’s warmth and kind-hearted nature will forever be remembered by her family and friends. Beverly built beautiful memories with her family through her undying love and dedication.

In addition to being a devoted wife to her late husband Oscar Puckett, Beverly was a loving mother to Pamela “Pam” Butler, Marcelle “Marcy” Batterton, Anthony “Tony” Puckett, Kelly Puckett, and Paul Puckett. Her children brought immeasurable happiness into her life, and she took great pride in their accomplishments.

Beverly cherished every moment spent with her thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She delighted in watching them grow and supporting them in their endeavors. Beverly’s love knew no bounds as she showered each grandchild with affection and wisdom.

Throughout her life, Beverly found solace in the simple joys of cooking and baking. Her culinary skills were admired by all who had the pleasure of tasting her delicious creations. The aroma of her dishes filled the room as she shared meals with family and friends; these moments fostered priceless connections that will be cherished forever.

Nature held a special place in Beverly’s heart. She found peace in its embrace and was often found exploring the beauty that surrounded her. Her appreciation for the natural world served as a reminder of the wonders that exist beyond our human-made constructs.

Born into a loving family, Beverly was blessed with four brothers who shared in her joys and sorrows. Although they have passed, their presence will forever be felt through cherished memories.

Beverly leaves behind sisters, Judy Erickson, and Phyl Becker, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Beverly Ann Puckett will be remembered as a compassionate and caring individual who always prioritized the happiness of her loved ones. Her legacy will live on through the memories created during times of laughter, love, support, and the lessons she imparted to those fortunate enough to have known her.

