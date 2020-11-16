OBITUARY: Beulah Mai Veach Reed

Beulah Mai Veach Reed, age 88, of the Bethesda community passed away Nov 12, 2020 . Beulah was born in Williamson County to the late Lee Washington Veach and Sally Pearl Poteete Veach.

She worked as a factory worker for many years and was a wonderful Homemaker. Beulah enjoyed Cooking for her family and all her many friends, she loved family and friend gatherings, loved singing and listening to music, canning food, and also reading her Bible every day. She was a member of Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church. Beulah was deeply loved by her family and friends and she will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Johnny Reed and Raymond Reed, husband, William Reed, brothers, Donald, Cliff, Frank, and James Veach, sisters, Nellie Foster, Rachel Watson, Ruby Dillon, and little baby sister Grace.

Survived by her daughter, Gertrude (Jimmy) Adcock, sons, Frank Reed, Jeff (Jan) Reed, Paul (Debbie) Reed, daughter in law, Melody Reed.

Sixteen Grandchildren and twenty- four great grandchildren which she dearly adored and two sisters, Mary Poteete and Nora Hartley.

Services will be conducted 2:00PM Tuesday Nov 17, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with her Grandson Jody Reed officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday form 12:00 Noon till 2:00PM Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as active pallbearers and Granddaughters will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Memorials in Beulah’s name may be made to your favorite charity.