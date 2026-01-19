OBITUARY: Betty Yvonne Merideth

Betty, a devoted wife, cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on January 17, 2026, at the age of 84 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Born on June 22, 1941, in Nashville, Tennessee, she lived a life marked by deep faith, humility, service, and gentle spirit.

As a faithful Christian and the devoted wife of a gospel minister for more than thirty years, she embodied the teachings of Christ in her everyday actions. Her unwavering kindness and quiet humility reflected her steadfast belief in serving others with love and grace. Her gentle spirit was a beacon of warmth, providing comfort and solace to all who knew her.

Betty was not only a mother to her own children but a loving supporter of every child she encountered, whether in her Sunday School class, college dormitory, or in the preschool program in Columbia, Tennessee, where she served faithfully for nearly two decades. Her tender heart left a permanent mark on every life she touched.

Her legacy is one of godly devotion, profound kindness, overflowing encouragement, and a quiet strength that inspired those around her. She leaves behind a family forever grateful for her example, her prayers, and the lessons she imparted. They will forever hold her memory close. Her life was a true reflection of a humble and gentle spirit dedicated to God’s service.

She is survived by her siblings, Martha Quinn, Raymond Crowell, and Mark Crowell.

Also survived by her children, Cheryl (John Cary) Lambert, Amy Smith, Lisa (Heath) Holland, Tonya (Steve) Pullen, and Paul (Amanda) Merideth.

Known lovingly as “Mawmaw,” she adored her sixteen grandchildren: Emily, Melanie, Rebekah, Abigail, Bethany, Madison, Ashtyn, Andrew, Caitlin, Caroline, Hope, Faith, Ethan, Emma, Thomas, Simon, and seven great-grandchildren: Robyn, Clara, Cora, Piper, Luke, Molly, and Clayton. While her physical presence will be deeply missed, the values she lived by will continue to guide and inspire. We rest in the blessed assurance that we will see her again soon in Heaven.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, from 11 – 12 pm. A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at Williamson and Sons Funeral Home in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, on January 20,2026 at 12:00 pm. EST. A brief graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 21st, 2026, at 1:00 pm. CST at Wyly Cemetery in Waverly, Tennessee.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.