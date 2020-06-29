



Betty Sue Cooper, age 89 of Chapel Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2020 at home with family by her side.

Born in Hickman County, TN to the late Douglas and Vada Mayberry Bates. She was a former long-time resident of Franklin, TN where she attended the Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed tending to her flower garden.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alton Cooper; children, Jimmy Cooper, Ricky Cooper and Janice Barnard; siblings, William Bates and Frances Plunkett. She leaves behind her daughter, Alma (Bobby) James; sister, Elizabeth (Bobby) Dunn; twin brother, Bobby Hugh Bates; grandchildren, Rhonda (Spence) Walls and Jennifer Tanner; great grandchildren, Spencer and Mason Walls.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Don Frost and Joe Wiggins officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends to serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Chapel Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com



