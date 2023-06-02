OBITUARY: Betty Strange Campbell

Betty Strange Campbell, age 92, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at her home.

Born in Georgia to the late Walter Greene Strange, Sr. and Jenny Harrison Strange.

She was also preceded in death by brother, Walter (Myrtle) Strange, and sisters, Jeanette (Walter) Knowlton, Sue (Sam) Stephens and Arbie Ann (Palmer) Bridges.

Survived by sons, Robert (Kim) Campbell, Jaymes (Audry) Campbell, Jayson (Christy) Campbell; and brother Bobby (Margie) Strange; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She spent her career as a dental assistant before joining her husband in the family restaurant business. Her greatest joy was raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Spring Hill Memorial on June 6th, 2023 at 10:30 am. Visitation with family begins at 9:30 am and light snacks will be available in the lounge area. An urn placement will be following the service just outside the funeral home.

Those who can stay after the urn placement will be welcome back to the home of Jaymes and Audry Campbell.

Flowers will be received at Spring Hill Memorial, 931-486-0059. Memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice, 615-250-1333.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

