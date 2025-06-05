OBITUARY: Betty Short Herbert

Betty Short Herbert, age 85 of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully on May 31st, 2025. Born in Knoxville, TN on September 11, 1939 to the late James Benjamin Carey and Ruth Gentry Carey, Betty grew up in the Fountain City area outside of Knoxville. She attended the nearby University of Tennessee, where she met her husband, Walter Bennett Short. After graduating, the two married and moved to middle Tennessee, settling in Franklin, TN in 1966. After having three children, Betty attended nursing school at the University of Tennessee campus in Nashville. She was a registered nurse and worked in the Intensive Care Units at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville and Williamson County Hospital.

As a dedicated critical care nurse, Betty impacted the lives of countless individuals and demonstrated compassion with her straight to the point personality caring for patients and comforting their families. She was involved in the community throughout her life, being a lifelong member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Franklin and later the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and shared her love of hymns with those around her. Betty was a Master Gardener and member of the Rose Society. She had a passion for flowers and enjoyed growing orchids and African violets. She also adored her many animal companions.

Betty is preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Bennett Short and her second husband, George Washington Herbert. She is survived by her son, James Bennett Short (Patricia Morris Short) of Ridgefield, CT and daughters Susan Carey Short and Katherine Short Simpson, and four grandchildren William Bennett Short, Benjamin Morris Short, Emma Katherine Simpson, and Clayton Boyd Simpson, as well as many loving family members.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 4th at 10:30 a.m. at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Memorials can be made in her memory at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church.

Source: Williamson Memorial

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email