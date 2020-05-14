



Mrs. Betty Rene Shohan, age 71, a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

The family will celebrate her life with services at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on August 7, 1948 in Texarkana, Arkansas, Betty was the daughter of the late Walter Gardner and the late Gladys Moore Gardner. As a young teen she moved to New Jersey with her family. A true animal lover, she loved spending time with her family and enjoyed finishing off her day with a stiff golden margarita.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Shohan, Jr.; children: Frank Ellish of Minden, LA, April (Eric) Mikkelson of Brick, NJ, Kirk Shohan of McKinney, TX; sisters: Carol (Paul) Wiggins, Judy Gardner; and grandchildren: Karl Mikkelson, Tristin Mikkelson and Alexa Mikkelson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Butch Gardner and Loretta Mast.



