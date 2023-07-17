OBITUARY: Betty S. McMahon

By
Jen Haley
-
Betty-S.-McMahon

Betty S. McMahon, age 81 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Preceded in death by mother, Marjorie Sams; and son, Jeffrey Binkley.

Survived by husband, Tom McMahon; children, Denise (Jim) Bradshaw, Kelly (Todd) Sullivan and son, Lee (Jan) Binkley; grandchildren, Seth (Jessica) Willis, Kelsey (Alex Mathews) Binkley, Conner Sullivan and Carlie Sullivan; father, Paul Sams; and sister, Teresa (Gary) Clements.

Funeral services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

 

