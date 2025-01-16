OBITUARY: Betty Marie Stewart Heath

Betty Marie Stewart Heath, age 91, passed away on January 10, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee.

She was born in Brent, Alabama on October 28, 1933.

She is preceded in death by her parents Eldridge Eugene and Kathleen Thomas Stewart and siblings James Eldridge, Hubert Eugene, Mary, Thomas Barnard, and Carolyn Ann.

Betty received her secondary education in the public schools of Chilton and Autauga Counties, graduating from Billingsley High School in 1951. After graduation, she was employed by Southern Bell in Birmingham, AL. She met the love of her life, Fred Harvard Heath from Warwick, GA on a blind date at Green Springs Park in Birmingham, in 1955. They were married on April 19, 1956 at Glen Iris Baptist Church on the Southside in Birmingham and were happily married for 54 years. They were parents to Patrick Bryan Heath, Jan Marie Heath and Stewart Owen Heath.

When Betty retired from work she started night school at UAB, and became active in civic activities. She was a member of the Birmingham Junior Women’s Civic Club, the Amethyst Literary Club, and South Avondale Baptist Church. She and Fred enjoyed traveling with dear friends to many places around the world.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 12:00 pm in Baskin Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Brentwood Baptist Missions, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Betty, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email