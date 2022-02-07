OBITUARY: Betty Jo Officer

Betty Jo Officer passed away on February 5, 2022.

Preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Irene Miller; her brothers, J.D. Miller and Bobby Miller; her sister Dorothy Johnson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Billy Officer; beloved children Jeff Officer and wife Carla and Lanette Officer; cherished sister, Mary Ann Wood; two very special grandchildren J.C. and Olivia Officer.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2 pm in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12-2 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stillwaters Cowboy Church of Pulaski, TN.

