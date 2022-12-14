OBITUARY: Betty Jo (Grimmett) Boyd

Betty Jo Grimmett Boyd, age 84, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at her home.

Betty was born in Maury County in the Sawdust Community to the late Grady Grimmett and Ada Johnson Grimmett.

She was a registered nurse, working for Williamson Medical Center and Columbia Home Health Care most of her working life. Betty was a member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. Betty was always involved in community activities. She was a friend to many and loved her family dearly. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and former mayor of Spring Hill, Ralph Parks “Pete” Boyd; brothers, Hugh L., Lewis, and Jimmy Grimmett; and son-in-law, Kirk Little.

Survived by daughters, Judy (Charlie) Barrett and Brenda (Dennis) Chunn, grandchildren, Chad (Beth) Jones, Chase(Kaitlyn) Chunn, Chance Chunn, Cameron Little, Maggie (Seth Wiseman) Little; special family friend, Sonya Peach Potts; sister-in-law, Erma Boyd Hatler; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be conducted at 2:30 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating and burial to follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Visitation hours are from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service.

Active Pallbearers are Chad Jones, Chase Chunn, Chance Chunn, Cameron Little, Charlie Hatler, Billy Blake, Austin Collier and Jerry Grimmett.

Honorary Pallbearers are Ann Russell, Nan Taylor, Sandra Buford, Pat Larson and Jean Maupin.

Memorials may be made to The Well Outreach, 5306 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174

Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the family with arrangements, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174 931-486-0059 https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/