OBITUARY: Betty Jo Beech Watson

Betty Jo Beech Watson, age 85, of Franklin, TN passed away February 23, 2021 in Columbia, TN

Betty Jo was born in Williamson County to the late Milton and Grace Clark Beech and she was retired from Clerical work. Betty Jo was of the Baptist Faith and she loved to travel, loved cooking, but her biggest love was her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Cantrell, sister, Jean Peery, son in laws, Neal Wheatley and John Hancock.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Hancock of Thompson Station, TN, son, Ricky Watson (Deborah Watson) of Franklin, TN, grandchildren, Jason Cantrell, Chris Wheatley, Amanda Potts, Jeremy Watson, Jeffrey Watson, and Miranda Watson, Nine Great-Grandchildren and One Great-Great Grandchild, sisters, Mary Harkins of Jacksonville, FL, Ruth Lovell of Portland, TN, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Betty Jo will be held at a later date. A special thanks to her niece and husband Debbie (Dan) Williams for their assistance and loving care of Betty Jo . Memorials may be made to the Betty Jo Watson Memorial Fund c/o Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064