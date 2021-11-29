OBITUARY: Betty Jean (Rhodes) Robinson

Betty Jean (Rhodes) Robinson, 88, went to be with our Lord on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021. She passed away peacefully rejoicing the Lord at her Melody Mountain home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Betty Jean was born June 1933, in Hyden, Kentucky to General Dewey Rhodes and Annie Gray. StepMother, Mahala Asher Rhodes.

Betty Jean developed a passion for music at a young age growing up in the Appalachian Mountains. She recorded over 36 albums and wrote hundreds of songs. She published an inspirational autobiography, Up On Melody Mountain, of how she found joy through hardship. Betty Jean had her own television program, Up On Melody Mountain, on TBN which aired for over 20years.

Betty Jean touched so many lives with her ministry and music. Her dedication to her faith and family will be remembered for generations to come. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Betty Jean is preceded in death by her daughters, Rebecca Lynn Mullins (James) and Elizabeth Kimberly Robinson and granddaughter, Hadassah Brooke Nauman. She is survived by her ever faithful companion, Ralph Dean Crigger; grandchildren, Sunday Mullins Elam, Joshua James Mullins (Rachael), Annie Gray Harl and Rachel Haley Mullins. She was blessed with six great grandchildren in her lifetime.

A funeral service will be 10:00AM Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will be officiating. Visitation will be 4-8:00PM Wednesday, December 1, 2021, and one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Betty Jean Robinson Ministries, P.O. Box 847, Brentwood, TN 37027.

