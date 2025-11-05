OBITUARY: Betty Jean Lewis

Betty Jean Lewis, age 86, of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2025. She was born in Waverly, Tennessee on April 8, 1939, to the late Charles Samuel and Claytie “Kay” May Perry Rion.

Betty had a deep love for learning and creativity. She enjoyed reading, studying, drawing, and painting, and she was known for her health-conscious lifestyle. Her quiet strength and gentle spirit touched everyone who knew her.

Betty was a devoted member of the Jehovah’s Witness, first in Plymouth, Michigan, and later in the congregations of Spring Hill and Lewisburg, Tennessee. Her faith was central to her life, and she found great comfort and joy in sharing it with others.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Rachel Lynn Freeze; and brother, Chuck Rion.

Those left to cherish Betty’s memory are her son, John Douglas Burkett Jr. (Inez); daughters, Betty Maria Booker (Ronnie) and Sarah Elaine Love (Allen); sister, Barbara Sue Farmington; grandchildren, Larry Michael Livingston, Jennifer Ruhlander (Andrew), Paula Kelly (Donta), Raven Marlin (Brandon), and Justin Glenn Jervis; great grandchildren, Dee Kelly (Ryon Hobart), Sophie and James Ruhlander, Nathan, Jolene and Riley Jean Marlin, Jordan, Mikey, Wyatt, and Josey Livingston; and great-great grandchildren, Ryleigh and Brylon Hobart.

An Inurnment will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 1:00PM with Jim Floyd officiating.

The care of Betty Jean Lewis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.