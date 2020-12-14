OBITUARY: Betty Jean Frost Marlin

Betty Jean Frost Marlin, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away December 11, 2020.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Clyde & Sarah Frost. Betty Jean was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Thomas Marlin; son, Roger Dale Marlin; daughter, Linda Diane Cartwright; sisters, Glenda Lamb, Aileen Boatwright, Evelyn Ray & Kathryn Redmond; brothers, Mark Frost, Clyde Frost, Jr. & Austin Frost. She is survived by her son, Terry Marlin of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Tom (Jane) Frost of Franklin, TN; sisters, Ruth (Bobby) Dodd, Carolyn Haskins, Patsy Ghee & Vivian Scales all of College Grove, TN; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Mary Kate Myers will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Marshall Marlin, Cody Dale Stevens, Bobby Frost, Jackson Marlin, Mark Marlin and Will Cartwright. Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 6602 Arno Rd. College Grove, TN 37046. Visitation will be 4-8PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com