OBITUARY: Betty Jean Ferguson

Betty Jean Williamson Ferguson, age 84, a resident of Columbia, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The family will celebrate her life with private services. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Betty was born on September 11, 1936 in Giles County and was the daughter of the late Marshall Brown Williamson and the late Lacy Thurman Williamson. She was an extremely hard worker, working all the way up until she was 82 years of age, most recently at Walmart. She enjoyed sewing and working crossword puzzles to keep her mind busy. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her devoted great nephew, Billy Williamson; special friend, Dorothy Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
