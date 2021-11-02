OBITUARY: Betty Jean Aston

Betty Jean Corum Aston, age 92 of Brentwood, TN, with her loving family by her side, she went home to heaven on October 30, 2021.

She was born in Moulton, AL to the late Tom & Sudie Corum. She was married to the love of her life, Jimmy Burch Aston, Sr. for 69 years. He passed away in 2016. Their love story was one for the ages. Truly beautiful. Full of sacrifice. Unending love.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Corum and sister, Nell Wilburn. Betty is survived by her son, Jim (Nancy) Aston of Franklin, TN; daughters, Debbie (Franklin) McCreary of Brentwood, TN, Kathy (Kerry) Stiles of Franklin, TN and Karen Ashley of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Jenni (Brian) Weber, Christi (Shawn) Ballard, Amy Aston, Ashley (Jason) Holland, Tressa (Bobby) Gibbs, Haley (Daniel) Kemper, Eric (Sallie) Miller and KJ (Rachael) Stiles; twenty great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Aveanna Hospice in Franklin. A private graveside service will be held at the Aston Family Farm Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AGAPE, 4555 Trousdale Dr. Nashville, TN 37204-4513.