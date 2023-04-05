OBITUARY: Betty Jane Pence

Betty Jane Pence passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 after a brief illness.

Betty was born in Monroe County, Kentucky to Harlan Ross Miller and Ina Flo Chapman Miller on February 28, 1928.

She grew up on a farm outside Tompkinsville, KY and she graduated from Gamaliel High School where she was Salutatorian and a cheerleader. She attended Western Kentucky College where she met her husband of 65 years, James M. Pence at church. Her first job was teaching at a one room school house in Gamaliel, KY.

Betty became a military wife and raised two energetic boys. She was an expert homemaker and always active in various churches of Christ. She was most recently a member at Southern Hills Church of Christ and had many friends at Morning Point of Franklin. Betty was a devoted wife, loving mother and faithful Christian.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded by her son James Edward Pence and her brothers, Kenneth H. Miller and J. Robert Miller.

She is survived by her son, Dr. David (Mitzi) Pence; grandchildren, Daniel (Jennifer) Pence and Sarah (Adam) Ingle; great-grandchildren, Henry Pence, Sutton Pence, Adeline Ingle, Barrett Ingle, and Lucy Ingle.

A graveside service was conducted by Dan Cotrell, David, Daniel, Henry and Sutton Pence on April 4, 2023 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

