OBITUARY: Betty Jane Johnson

Betty Jane Gilliam Johnson, 93, retired sewing machine operator for Jamison and resident of Spring Hill, died Sunday, July 2, 2023 at The Reserve in Spring Hill.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Santa Fe Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.springhill-memorial.com.

Born February 7, 1930 in Williamson County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Gilliam and the late Delsie Ervin Gilliam. Mrs. Johnson was a loving and hardworking person, who enjoyed sewing, gardening, and her flowers. She especially loved camping and going to bluegrass festivals with her husband, Miles, the love of her life with whom she would have been married to for 50 years in August.

Survivors include her husband, Miles B. Johnson of Spring Hill; son, Calvin (Vanessa) Beard of Florida; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Coleman and Evelyn Andrews; brother, Cecil Gilliam; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Marie Whidby; sons, Melvin Eugene Beard, Dennis Johnson, and Tim Johnson; five brothers; and six sisters.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME, & CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhillmemorial.com

More Obituaries