Betty Jane Hale, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished member of her community, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 29, 1951, in Franklin, Tennessee, Betty lived a life enriched by devotion to her family and service to her community.

Betty was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1969. She dedicated 32 years to Bellsouth (AT&T) then after retirement she started at Williamson County Clerk’s office, where she earned respect and admiration for her professionalism and kindness. Beyond her work, she was a lifelong member of Walker Baptist Church, finding comfort and strength in faith throughout her life.

Her greatest joy and proudest accomplishment was her family. Betty treasured the moments spent watching her children and grandchildren play sports, delighting in their achievements and cheering them on with unwavering support. She also found great happiness in the bonds she shared with her sister, niece, and cousins especially during cherished “girls’ day” outings that highlighted her love of companionship and laughter.

A devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves, Betty appreciated the camaraderie and excitement that sports brought into her life. Her love extended beyond people to include her faithful dog, Buster, who was a constant companion.

Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Joe Hale; her sons, James Andrew (Jeannie) Hale Sr., and Joseph Erik (Sondra) Hale; her sister, Evelyn (Charles) Childress; grandchildren James Andrew (Hannah) Hale Jr., Elma Grace Hale, Aaron Spurgeon Hale, Sydney, and Hudson Hale; and great-grandchildren Jace Andrew Hale and Grant Gregory Hale. She leaves behind a legacy of love and strength that will inspire her family for generations.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to all who have offered support during this difficult time. Pallbearers for Betty’s service will be James Andrew Hale Sr., James Andrew Hale Jr., Erik Hale, Chris Clunan, Chuck Childress and Aaron Hale.

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064, on April 12, 2026, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and on April 13, 2026, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. The funeral service will follow on April 13 at 11:00 AM at the same location, with a private family burial to take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens beginning at 12:00 PM.

Betty Hale’s vibrant spirit, deep devotion to her family, and steadfast commitment to her community will be profoundly missed but fondly remembered by all fortunate enough to have known her. May her memory be a blessing to all who loved her.

Services provided by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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