OBITUARY: Betty Helen Logue

Betty Helen Tomason Logue, age 80, of Spring Hill, TN passed away February 13, 2026. Helen was born October 24, 1945 to the late Louie Tomason and Addie Mae Crutcher. She was a member of Ash Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Dorris Logue and her stepfather Andrew (Sugar) Hatcher.

Helen was a loving friend to many. You could always find her cheering on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan. Helen enjoyed cooking for family and friends and baking cakes and pies for everyone. You could always find her helping the less fortunate and shining her Christian light. Her impact on this world will always be remembered.

Helen is survived by her sister Brenda Howell of Columbia, TN; a brother, Jimmy Ray Hatcher of Flat Creek Community; several nieces and nephews; a special life-long friend, Jeanie (Woodside) McElhaney.

A visitation with the family will be Monday, February 16, 2026, from 4PM until 8PM. Visitation will follow on Tuesday from 11AM until 1PM. A funeral service will take place 1PM from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Keith Roberson, Jackie Hazelwood, Jr. Howell, Jeff Harbor, Jacob Harbor, and Dennie Steele will serve as pallbearers.

