OBITUARY: Betty Harwell Haynes

Mrs. Betty Harwell Haynes of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, she was 91 years old.

She was born in Gainesville, GA to the late Carlton & Lillian Harwell.

She was an avid gardener, and she loved to play golf. Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Brentwood Country Club.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Louise Vandiver, Robert Harwell, and George Harwell.

Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Herbert Haynes; children, Debbie (Charles) Hesson, Brian Haynes, and Janie Haynes; grandkids, Brian (Myra) Loveday, Nathan Loveday, Zachary Haynes, and Brianna Haynes; great-grandkids, Lexi Loveday, Lauren Loveday, and William Loveday; great-great-grandchild, Cooper Smith.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ricky Lee will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Zachary Haynes, Brian Loveday, Nathan Loveday, Will Loveday, Robbie Haynes, and Jon Bright.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.

To view the service online, please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1653679547186704

