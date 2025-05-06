OBITUARY: Betty Faye Stafford

Betty Faye Stafford, a beloved member of the Franklin community, passed away on May 5, 2025, at the age of 79. Born on March 21, 1946, in Franklin, Tennessee, Faye was a lifelong resident who made an indelible impact on the lives of those around her.

Faye retired after several years of dedicated service with Jack Henry & Associates. However, her true passion lay in her family and her love for cooking. She had a remarkable talent for preparing meals, especially for special occasions, always welcoming family and friends into her home for birthdays, holidays, and gatherings.

Affectionately known as “Mama Faye,” she showcased her Southern cooking skills and played a significant role in the lives of the youth at Walker Memorial Church, preparing meals during the youth trips and mission trips that she spent with them. Her family was the center of her world, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Faye is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jimmy Stafford, residing in Franklin, TN. Together, they provided a foundation of love and support for their children: Trey Stafford of Columbia, TN; Lori (John) Morgan of Murfreesboro, TN; and Brian (Deana) Stafford of Thompsons Station, TN.

Faye’s legacy also includes her grandchildren: Kayla Cooley, Lexi Stafford, Landon Stafford, Malia Marcum, Jesse Morgan, and Susan Pinkston, as well as her great-grandchildren: Johnathon Davis, Haleigh Davis, Hunter Cooley, Levi, Landon, and Lincoln Wheeler and her brother, Ronnie Smithson of Panama City Beach, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry T. Smithson, Sr. and Rosa Mae Hood Smithson, along with her brothers, Henry Smithson, Jr. and Jack Smithson, and her sisters, Mary Childress, Ruby Lillard, and Margaret Fann. Their memories will undoubtedly live on through the stories shared by her loved ones.

The family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff at NHC Franklin.

A visitation will be held 4-8PM Friday, May 9, 2025 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 10th at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Brian Stafford, Trey Stafford, Johnathon Davis, John Morgan, Landon Stafford and Jesse Morgan will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Walker Memorial. Betty Faye Stafford will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.