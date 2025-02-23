OBITUARY: Betty “BJ” Jean Rhodes

Rhonda Betty J. (B.J) of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully at her home in Franklin, TN. Born and only child of Carl and Mary Johnson of Hickman Co. Kentucky, on June 30, 1935, she was schooled in the Hickman Co. system graduating as valedictorian of both eighth grade and high school.

As a teen she was affiliated with polio, fatally paralyzed, except for breathing, she was treated at Kasail Cripple children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. The doctors there doubted she would ever walk again but by virtue of a type A personality, she proved them wrong.

She received a full scholarship to University of Kentucky; however, she declined their opportunity and married her childhood sweetheart, Bobby Jene Rhodes in 1953. They had two children, Melody Barr today a nurse in the Union City TN, & B.L Rose, legislative assistant in Nashville.

BJ was an accomplished piano list. She taught piano to many students near her Hickman County home for many years. In the early 70s, she entered the University of Tennessee Martin in the nursing program. Upon graduating she was employed in a variety of positions beginning with Obioa Co. General Hospital in Union City going from staff nurse, to charge nurse, to head nurse and nursing supervisor.

While in Union City, she was active in the TN nursing associates serving as President of the district. Subsequent positions lead her to Franklin Tennessee & to St. Thomas Hospital for a role as house supervisor then she was employed by the state of Tennessee department of corrections first at the old Tennessee State prison “The Wall” then she helped open the new Lois Berry correctional facility during her 25 years with the department.

She was assistant director of nursing, director of nursing, assistant healthcare administrator, and healthcare administrator until she retired as deputy director of health and mental health. She is survived by daughter Melody bar Union City, Tennessee, son BL Rose, Miranda of Laverne, Tennessee, grandson, Jeremi Pinkston parentheses Pat of real foot Lake Tennessee, Alfred Rose of Laverne, adapted daughter, Victoria, Steadman, and granddaughter and Steadman of Nashville, Tennessee.

She was a member of first Franklin Methodist Church. She was an alumni of Franklin police citizens Academy, and the Williamson County sheriffs Citizen Academy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in BJ’s Memory to Wounded Warrior Project or The Shriners Hospital.