OBITUARY: Betty Battle Green

Betty Battle Green – Age 86 of Nolensville, TN. October 25, 2020.

Preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Allen J. Green, Jr; brothers, Lucien and Robert Battle. Survived by daughter, Karen (David) Chaffin; son, Bill Green; grandson, Dallas Allen Chaffin.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN by Rev. Jimmy Hendricks. Interment Green Family Cemetery, Nolensville, TN. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Women at Nolensville First United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 – 7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, WALLER CHAPEL, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN, 615-776-7009.