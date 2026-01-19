OBITUARY: Betty Anne Green

Betty Anne Green, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away on January 14, 2026, at the age of 89. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Born on November 18, 1936, in Balkan, Kentucky, Betty was the daughter of the late Joe and Edith Wilson. She retired from Verizon after 35 years of dedicated service and later enjoyed working at the clubhouse of Woodbrier Golf Course.

In her final years, Betty lived in Franklin, Tennessee, with her nephew Shawn Stacy and his wife Angela. She is also survived by her niece, Melissa Woods (John), Bree Miller (Dennis), Cami Richards (Trevor) and her sister-in-law, Iva Stacy (Bill), and nephew Brian Stacy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Curtis Green, an infant son, and her brother, Clyde Wilson.

The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the residents at Somerby in Franklin, Tennessee where Betty resided in her final years. She found joy playing cards, attending parties and activities with her newfound friends.

A graveside visitation will be held from 11:00 am to Noon on January 20, 2026, at Rosedale Cemetery in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Graveside services will be held immediately following visitation.

Services have been entrusted to Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, 105 SE Parkway #110, Franklin, TN 37064. (615) 721-7968 |www.stephensfs.com

