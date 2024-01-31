OBITUARY: Betty Ann Ivey

Betty Ann Ivey, age 89 of Franklin, TN passed away January 29, 2024.

She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late William and Elizabeth Howse. Betty was the oldest of 7 children.

Throughout her career she was a supervisor at Western Electric, a real-estate broker, and owner of YKW Builders. She attained her master’s degree in psychology from TNU in her 50s.

She loved gardening, creating new recipes, interior design, and Halloween parties. Her faith in God guided her throughout her whole life. Betty and Bob enjoyed the fellowship and friendships developed through their membership at Oak Valley Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 35 years Robert J. Ivey; daughter Linda Sue Seiner-Sanders; and great-granddaughter Alyssa Jo.

She is survived by her son Granville Lee Seiner, Jr.; stepdaughter Karen (Scott) White; grandchildren Stacey Elkins, Shelley Elkins, Joshua (Amy) Seiner, Alex White, Ethan (Sarah) White, Addison (Nathan) Tidwell, Griffin White; great-grandchildren Jayden & Davin Watkins; Alyssa & Joey Elkins; Beau, Jace, Paige & Kate Seiner; her loving brothers & sister.

A funeral service will be held at 3 PM Friday, February 2, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Kurt Nichol officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

