Betty Ann Corbin, age 89, quietly passed away in her home at NHC Place, Cool Springs on April 13, 2026 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Betty was welcomed into the world by Dorothy and James Cory on October 4, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She moved to Brentwood, Tennessee in 1983. She worked at United Cities Gas for 10 1/2 years and for Dillard’s Department Store for 7 1/2 years. She loved animals and enjoyed playing cards. Betty was very active at the Martin Center and as a lifelong crafter, she found her ministry in card making. She brought joy to many until her final days.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, James Eagle Cory and Dorothy Mae Cory. She is survived by her children, Jan (Jerry) Mayer, Cindy (Wally) Lampertz, Jim Corbin, Anne (Mike) Smeltzer, Keith (Cindy) Corbin, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and sister, Sue Miller.

There will be a private family service at the Columbarium at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tennessee Library for the Blind, 1001 Representative John Lewis Way North, Nashville, TN 37219 or Williamson County Animal Shelter, 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court, Franklin, TN 37064, friendsofwcac.kindful.com.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.