OBITUARY: Bettie Neilson Grice

Bettie Nielson Hoddinott “Betsy” Grice, age 66 of Franklin, TN passed away October 10, 2020.

Betsy was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late George Haynes, Jr. and Bettie Ann Eckrenrode Hoddinott. During her career, she worked at Kroger and Publix.

Preceded in death by husband, William H. Grice. Survived by: brother, Haynes (Rebecca Meyers) Hoddinott; nephew, George (Kristin) Hoddinott; great nephew, Lincoln Hoddinott and great niece, Kamden Koddinott. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to those that have taken care of Betsy.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com