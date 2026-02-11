Bettie B. Shealy, 96, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on Feb. 9, 2026, in Franklin, TN.

Bettie was born in Bradenton, FL to Roy and Vestal Bonnell on April 10, 1929. She grew up and went to school in Sandersville, GA. She married Earl Shealy on August 1, 1951 in Sandersville, GA and in 1962 they moved to Albany, GA where they stayed and raised a family. She graduated from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, GA (now known as Georgia College and State University) with a degree in Education. She taught first and second grade for more than 30 years and was teaching at Sherwood Elementary School in Albany, GA when she retired. She and her husband, Earl were active members of Gillionville Baptist Church in Albany, GA until 2019, when they moved to Brentwood, TN.

Bettie is preceded in death by her mother and father, Roy and Vestal Bonnell and her sister, Peggy B. Phillips.

Bettie is survived by her husband, Earl Shealy, 97; her daughter, Gena Kay Shealy of Brentwood, TN; her son, Wade Shealy (Debbi Fields) of Franklin, TN; her brother, Roy Bonnell (Karen) of Tallahassee, FL; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the Spring 2026 in Nashville, TN. She will be buried at Middle Tennessee VA Cemetery in Nashville, TN. Funeral arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

The family of Bettie Shealy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and staff at Williamson Co. Hospital, Shilom Hospice in Brentwood, TN and her many friends and staff at Harmony at Brentwood Retirement.

