OBITUARY: Betsy Osborne Demerich

Betsy Osborne Demerich age 66 of Franklin, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 10, 2024.

Betsy was a native of Williamson County, TN. She was a retired cafeteria employee with Franklin Special School District. She was a lifelong devoted member of Hillsboro Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, William Harvey and Sylvia Harris Osborne and sister, Ruth Meader.

Survived by: husband, David Demerich; daughter, Madonna Osborne; sisters, Katie King, Nellie King and Faye (Roy) Martin; brothers, Ott Osborne and Harvey Osborne; her grand “baby”, Jake Howell and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Chris Burgdorf officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Bryan Derryberry, Polo Sabedra, Tyler Polk, Bobby Adcock, Steve Heflin and Quentin Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Jake Howell and members of Hillsboro Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and two hours prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

