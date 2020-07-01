



Bethany Lynn Allison, age 29, a resident of Columbia, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 3rd at 6pm at Chalice Church: 6111 Cayce Lane, Columbia, TN. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on December 5, 1990 in Iowa City, Iowa, Bethany was the daughter of Eric Christman and Michelle Marlatt Cooper. In junior high, she was highly active in sports including basketball, soccer, softball, and cheerleading. She was a 2009 graduate of North Cedar Highschool in Stanwood, Iowa and worked at Morning Pointe in Franklin. A loving mother, Bethany lived for her children.

In addition to her parents, Bethany is survived by her daughters: Gracelyn Ora Allison, Abriana Sky Allison, Mariella Ivy Allison; brother: Jesse Christman of Columbia; grandparents: Ora & Linda Marlatt of Arizona; and husband, Chad Allison.



