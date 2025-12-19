OBITUARY: Bethany Hash Lennon

Bethany Hash Lennon, originally of Fairview, NC (Union County) and age 60, was called home on December 7, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her resilience was nothing short of remarkable, a true testament to the fierce spirit she carried throughout her life and to knowing a great Savior on whose strength she could rely.

Bethany built a meaningful career as a passionate and gifted physical therapist, mostly for patients in rehabilitation following a stroke, but more recently for Parkinson’s patients. Physical therapy was a calling she fulfilled with brilliance and compassion until finally stepping away completely just a few years ago. Her devotion to loving and serving others was mirrored in her faith, as a member of Hope UC in Thompson’s Station, TN, and Thompson Station Church. Her life was a sermon lived rather than preached, yet it spoke ever so loudly.

Though small in stature, Bethany was mighty in every way that counted. She was a fearless and resilient Southern belle, kindhearted, steadfast, and unafraid to stand firm in what she believed was right. Her moral compass never wavered. She loved deeply, protected fiercely, and prayed boldly. To know Bethany was to know someone who would show up, lift you up, and never give up.

She was the neighborhood mom, the foster mom, the friend who became family, and the one whose door and heart were always open.

Bethany’s memory will be forever cherished by her loving husband, Patrick Alan Lennon; her loving son, Sam (Makala Marsee) Lennon; her loving siblings, Cindy Whitley, Mike (Barbara) Hash, Robert (Rosanna) Hash, and Larry (Veronica) Hash; along with a host of adoring nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews, and an world of grateful friends who were blessed by her presence.

Her story is one of strength, faith, love, and unwavering resilience. A legacy that will continue to guide those who knew and loved her.

The care of Mrs. Bethany Hash Lennon has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.

To contribute in her honor, please send donations to the Heimerdinger Foundation for Meals (https://hfmeals.org/), which provides healthy meals for all family members for 12 weeks following a family member’s cancer diagnosis, or contribute time, service, funds, transportation, or prayer support to any cancer patient in need.

