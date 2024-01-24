OBITUARY: Beth W. Crawford

Beth W. Crawford, 55 of Franklin, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 18th, 2024.

Beth was born in Columbia, SC, to Jerry and Vivian Watson on September 19, 1968. She married Mitch Crawford on June 30th, 1990, in Columbia. They both met at, and graduated from, Clemson University in Clemson, SC.

Beth is survived by her devoted husband Mitch of 34 years, and their loving children, Collin, Mary Beth, and Cameron; sisters, Lori (Joe) Dowdell and Jana (Joel) Langhals; and mother, Vivian Watson.

Beth was a Godly, kindhearted, selfless wife and mother to her family. The love she provided in her home was second to none, and not a day went by that she was not devoted to providing to the absolute best of her ability, happiness and wellbeing for her children and husband.

Beth touched the life of every person she encountered. Always professing her love for Christ, her faith was unshakable, and deeply rooted, and upon which she heavily leaned during her battle with cancer. Though she lost the earthly battle, she won the ultimate war in being accepted into the arms of Christ.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at ClearView Baptist Church in Franklin, TN with Senior Pastor Jason Cruise officiating. A reception and visitation will be held immediately afterward.

Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to BRA – Breast Cancer Recovery in Action Donate to BRA (bragroups.org).

Finally, the family of Beth W. Crawford wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Julie Means of Tennessee Oncology, Dr. Ryan Whitaker of Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and Dr. Reid Thompson of Vanderbilt’s Department of Neurological Surgery for their incredible care. The family would especially like to thank the nurses of Tennessee Oncology for their compassion, connection, and genuine love of Beth, along with the nurses of Vanderbilt’s Neurosurgery ICU for their tireless, around the clock compassionate care. All of you are truly amazing people.

