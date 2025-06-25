OBITUARY: Beth Kramer Ligon

Beth Kramer Ligon, age 84 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on June 18, 2025, surrounded by her sons. She was born August 4, 1940 in Rosie, Arkansas, the daughter of Cecil Clyde “Jack” Kramer and Genevieve (Hazelrigg) Kramer.

Beth graduated from Oil Trough (AR) High School in 1958, then attended Arkansas Teachers College.

She married John Perry Carter of Batesville, Arkansas in 1961. They had two sons, Todd Carter and Chip Carter. The family shared many wonderful years in Memphis, TN, Chicago, IL and Osceola, AR. Beth and John divorced in 1984.

Beth married William Orlando “Bill” Ligon, Jr. in 1987. Bill was a devoted and loving husband, as well as a fantastic stepdad and awesome “Pop” to his sons and grandsons. Beth and Bill shared a beautiful love story and marriage until Bill’s passing in January 2017. One of Beth’s favorite things was when Bill would rub her feet while they were on the sofa watching TV. They were so good for each other.

Her working career centered around banking. She was a Personal Banker at First National Bank (and its successors) in Osceola, Arkansas for over 25 years. She loved helping people, whether it was opening accounts, balancing checkbooks or allowing someone a “grace period” until their next payday. She enjoyed her work and was the first smiling face you would see when entering the bank.

Her family was the center of Beth’s life. Her pride and joy were her sons, daughter-in-law and grandsons. She cherished visits, especially Christmas and other holidays, with family at her home. She would always have party mix, M&M’s and homemade chocolate chip cookies waiting when her family arrived! Beth was a fabulous cook, preparing many delicious meals as only she could. Serving others and putting a smile on someone’s face provided her joy.

Beth loved spending time with her best friend, Pat Vaughn, and Mary Goodman (sister), whether it was long phone conversations or a shopping trip to Memphis. She also loved her many Bridge Club friends.

Beth loved the Lord with all her heart and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Osceola. She especially enjoyed her friends in the women’s Sunday School class.

Beth is survived by her sons, Todd (Lori) Carter and Chip Carter, both of Franklin, Tennessee, her grandsons, Hayes (fiancée Brynne McCormick) and William Carter, her siblings, Bill Kramer, Tommy (Debbie) Kramer and Bobby (Cynthia) Kramer, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding Beth in death in addition to her parents and husband, are her siblings Mary Goodman and Steve Kramer.

Thank you to the staffs at Woodcrest (Batesville, AR) and the Fountains (Franklin, TN) for their care of Beth. A special THANK YOU to Hannah, Amanda and Nicole with AccentCare, as well as to Cherie for their wonderful personal care of Beth these last few years.

Beth’s son, Chip, has been her primary caregiver 24/7 the last 2 ½ years. The love and care he has provided for his mother is nothing short of heroic. THANK YOU, Chip – you are amazing!

A celebration of life will be held at Rosie Baptist Church on Saturday, June 28th at 2pm, with visitation one hour prior at 1pm. Ferrell Miller will be officiating. Burial will follow at Egner Cemetery in Salado, AR under the direction of Roller-Crouch Funeral Home in Batesville, AR. Memorials may be made to Rosie Baptist Church or First Baptist Church, Osceola, AR.

