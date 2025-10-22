OBITUARY: Beth Ann Clem

Beth Ann Clem (Tadajewski), age 67, passed away with her daughter by her side on October 16, 2025, in Belfast, Tennessee.

Born on June 8, 1958, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Beth was the daughter of Leonard Tadajewski and Patricia Forton. She grew up with a strong spirit and a sharp wit that would become her hallmark throughout life.

Beth was known for her unwavering honesty and her ability to speak the truth with clarity and conviction. A self-described straight shooter, she offered wisdom with a blend of stubborn resolve and deep humility. Her sense of humor was unforgettable—quick-witted, bold, and often unexpected—bringing laughter to those around her even in the most challenging moments.

She had a deep love for animals, especially her horses. Her bond with them reflected her strength and gentleness alike. Whether caring for them or simply spending time in their company, Beth found peace and joy in their presence.

Beth is lovingly remembered by her daughter Chrystal (Adam) Shoemake; her son Paul Clem; her grandchildren Shelby Toombs, Constance Graub, Dakota Shoemake, and Maisie Shoemake; and her brother David Tadajewski. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will carry forward memories of her vibrant personality.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Tadajewski and Patricia Forton.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.