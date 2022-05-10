OBITUARY: Bessie Walker Parham Hatfield

Bessie Walker Parham Hatfield of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, she was 97 years old.

She was born in Maury County, TN to the late Frank & Mary Elizabeth Parham.

Bessie was a longtime member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. She worked in the War Department in Washington D.C., typing death telegrams. Bessie worked in the Oak Ridge Y2 Plant in the secret women’s group as part of the war effort and the greatest generation. She worked as a teacher’s aide at the old Spring Hill High School for many years. She also worked as a census taker for the Maury County Census Bureau.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Harold Hatfield; daughter, Marilyn H. Bryant; sister, Ruth Ellen Parham; brother, Farris Parham.

Bessie is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Hatfield Martin of Spring Hill, TN; grandson, Jason (Brandy) Womack of Lynchburg, TN; great-grandson, Brenen Kelley Womack; great-great-granddaughter, Eden Womack. Sister, Leola Parham Beard of Spring Hill, TN; brother, Marion Parham of Nashville, TN, and many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 10, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice, 100 Covey Dr. Suite 210, Franklin, TN 37067, or The Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

