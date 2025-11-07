OBITUARY: Bessie Mae Taylor Still

Bessie Mae Taylor Still, age 88, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Williamson County to the late L.B. and Lennie C. Warren Taylor. Bessie was baptized at a young age at Boston Church of Christ and remained a lifelong woman of faith. She was a devoted member of the Boston community for many years before moving to Thompson’s Station, where she became a cherished member of the Thompson’s Station Church of Christ.

Bessie’s life was centered around her love for God, her family, and her many friends. She took great joy in watching her grandchildren play softball and supporting them in every activity they pursued. She had a creative spirit and a passion for painting, often jokingly known for painting things that didn’t even need it.

A true lover of nature, Bessie had a remarkable green thumb. She delighted in planting flowers, tending to her garden, and caring for her cherished rose bush, which she moved and replanted over the years. She enjoyed feeding and watching birds, especially hummingbirds, redbirds, and bluebirds. She also loved fishing and spending peaceful moments outdoors.

Known affectionately as the “Queen of Chocolate Gravy,” Bessie brought warmth and sweetness to every gathering.

In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Still; daughter, Joyce Elaine Rust; and brothers, Clifton and Gary Taylor.

Those left to cherish Bessie’s memory are her daughters, Sherry Lee Logan (Tandy), and Melissa Diane Donoho (James); brother, Clayton Taylor (Jewel); sisters, Margaret Andrews, Mary Miller (Richard), Elsie Walker, Kathleen Couch (Henry), Deborah Seward, and Sandra Clark (Gary); grandchildren, Adam Rust (Paula), Amanda Riebe (Kerry), Jared Rust (Tiffany), Wesley Logan (Tori), Rachel Guzman (Julio), and Sarah Rust (Jamie Nail); great grandchildren, Logan, Kerrigan and Graylee Riebe, Marlee, Madelynn and Alec Logan, Brianna Taylor, Caleb and Clara Guzman, and Sabrina and Jara Rust; and great-great granddaughter coming early 2026, Willow Taylor.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Wesley Logan, Kerry Riebe, Jared Rust, Adam Rust, Jamie Nail, Julio Guzman, Caleb Guzman and Alec Logan serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bessie’s granddaughters and great granddaughters. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice or Churches of Christ’s Disaster Relief.

The care of Bessie Taylor Still and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home

